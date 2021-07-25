Eunice church needs help locating stolen van

Eunice Police Department needs your help tonight on locating a stolen van.

Officers responded to Golden Star Baptist Church to discover that in the late hours on July 23rd, or early morning hours of July 24th, the church transportation van had been stolen.

Now, police are asking for the public's help to locate the person or person's responsible, they say.

On Eunice Police's Facebook, they report that an individual busted the driver side window to gain entry into the van.

The church's license plate reads V961607, they say, and the van is burgundy in color.

If you have any information, contact the Eunice Police Department at 337-457-2626.

All callers will remain anonymous.

