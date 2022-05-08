Eleven-year-old dies in UTV Accident

An 11-year-old in Sabine Parish was killed in a crash on JaBush Road around 6:30 p.m. on May 7, 2022. 3 other juveniles were injured.

The 11-year old has been identified as Saylor Gatti from Zwolle. According to Louisiana State Police, Gatti was driving a 2021 Yamaha Viking Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) westbound on JaBush Road. Gatti lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn.

Gatti, along with three other juvenile passengers, were ejected from the vehicle. None of the passengers were restrained or wearing helmets.

Gatti was pronounced dead at the scene. One juvenile was transported to the local hospital with minor injuries. The other two passengers sustained no serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

