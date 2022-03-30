Voter registration deadline for the April 30th election approaching

The deadlines to register to vote in the April 30 Municipal General Election are fast approaching.

According to the Secretary of State's Office, the in-person or by mail registration deadline is Wednesday, March 30, and the deadline for registering through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is Saturday, April 9.

Three parishes in Acadiana will head to the polls, all for run-off elections from the March 26, election. Those parishes are St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion.

These deadlines are for citizens who have never registered to vote as well as voters who would like to make changes to their registration.

Citizens may check their registration or register to vote online at www.GeauxVote.com; at their parish’s Registrar of Voters Office; while obtaining services at the Office of Motor Vehicles, public assistance agencies, public schools, colleges and libraries; or by mail. Louisianians can also utilize the GeauxVote Mobile smartphone app to access registration, ballot and polling place information.

After registering, voters should download the GeauxVote Mobile smartphone app. The app provides registration information as well as voting districts, sample ballots, polling place information and election results.

Early voting for the April 30 election is scheduled for Saturday, April 16 through Saturday, April 23 (excluding Sunday, April 17), from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. For more information about the Secretary of State’s Elections Division, visit www.GeauxVote.com or call 225-922-0900.

