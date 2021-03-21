St. Mary Parish voters approve sales tax to fund school pay raises

Voters in St. Mary Parish have approved a sales tax that will fund teacher and school staff pay raises.

The 4.5% sales tax will raise about $4 million a year, enough to give teachers a $3,000 annual raise and non-certified staff a $1,500 pay hike.

The tax was approved with 62% of the vote (3,052 votes; all precincts reporting).

