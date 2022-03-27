Watch
Roslyn White selected as new mayor of Abbeville

Rosalyn White Abbeville Mayor.jpg
Posted at 9:51 PM, Mar 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-26 22:51:09-04

The City of Abbeville has a new mayor.

Roslyn R. White will be taking over the position as Mayor of Abbeville from current mayor Mark Piazza who did not seek re-election.

White won with 59 percent of the vote over her opponent Francis Plaisance.

Other election results in Vermilion Parish can be found here.

