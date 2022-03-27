Roslyn White selected as new mayor of Abbeville

The City of Abbeville has a new mayor.

Roslyn R. White will be taking over the position as Mayor of Abbeville from current mayor Mark Piazza who did not seek re-election.

White won with 59 percent of the vote over her opponent Francis Plaisance.

Other election results in Vermilion Parish can be found here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel