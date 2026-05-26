Registration deadlines looming for June election

The run-offs for the U.S. Senate Democratic and Republican tickets are set for June 27; here are some dates if you need to register to vote.

Election Day is June 27, with polls open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. For more information about voting on Election Day, click here.

The deadline to register by mail or in person is May 27. The deadline to register online is June 6.

The Senate races are closed primaries, which means how you're registered affects what you can vote on; to get some information about the closed primaries, click here.

All parishes will have these Senate run-offs on their ballots:

U. S. Senator Democratic Party

Gary Crockett, Democrat

"Jamie" Davis, Democrat

U. S. Senator Republican Party

John Fleming, Republican

Julia Letlow, Republican

Here are the ballots from Acadiana's parishes. If you want to see what's on your ballot, click here.

ACADIA PARISH

Parishwide School Board Proposition No. 1 of 2

(Millage Renewal)

Shall the School Board of the Parish of Acadia, State of Louisiana, continue to levy a special tax of 15.28 mills on all property subject to taxation in said Parish (an estimated $7,694,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2029 and ending with the year 2038, for the purpose of giving additional support to the public elementary and secondary schools; to provide up-to-date textbooks, technology, and materials for all students; to maintain salaries at a competitive level to retain and recruit the most qualified personnel; to assist in funding the general maintenance program; to provide training and staff development for teachers; to maintain viable extra-curricular programs?

Parishwide School Board Proposition No. 2 of 2

(Millage Renewal)

Shall the School Board of the Parish of Acadia, State of Louisiana, continue to levy a special tax of 5.10 mills on all property subject to taxation in said Parish (an estimated $2,568,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2028 and ending with the year 2037, for the purpose of giving additional support to the public elementary and secondary schools in said Parish to maintain school buildings?

School District No. 7 Proposition

(Tax Renewal)

Shall School District No. 7 of the Second Police Jury Ward of the Parish of Evangeline, Louisiana, and the Seventh Police Jury Ward of the Parish of Acadia, Louisiana, be authorized to continue to levy a 6.19 mills tax (the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of said tax for one entire year being $456,000) on all property subject to taxation in the District for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2029 and ending with the year 2038, for the purpose of maintaining and operating the public schools in the District?

Second Ward Gravity Drainage District No. 1 Proposition

(Millage Continuation)

Shall the Second Ward Gravity Drainage District No. 1 of the Parish of Acadia, State of Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy a special tax of 10.10 mills on all the property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $236,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2027 and ending with the year 2036, for the purpose of constructing, improving, maintaining and operating drainage works for the District, said millage to represent a 0.10 mills increase (due to reappraisal) over the 10 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2026 pursuant to an election held on March 25, 2017?

EVANGELINE PARISH

Cemetery District No. 4 Proposition

(Tax Continuation)

Shall the Police Jury of the Parish of Evangeline, State of Louisiana, be authorized to continue to levy a two (2) mills tax on all property subject to taxation within Cemetery District No. 4 of the Parish of Evangeline, State of Louisiana, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning in the year 2026 and ending with the year 2035 (the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the tax for the first year being $128,930.36), for the purpose of maintaining and upkeeping public cemeteries located therein?

Consolidated School District No. 2 Proposition

(Tax Renewal)

Shall Consolidated School District No. 2 of the Parish of Evangeline, State of Louisiana, be authorized to continue to levy a 12.32 mills tax (the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the tax for one entire year being $3,710,000) on all the property subject to taxation in the District for a period of 10 years beginning with the year 2029 and ending with the year 2038, for the purpose of constructing, improving and maintaining school buildings and other school related facilities in the District, including, but without limitation, the acquisition and maintenance of text books and instructional aids, the proceeds to be derived therefrom to be utilized on a per pupil basis?

Parishwide School Board Proposition

(Tax Renewal)

Shall the Parish School Board of the Parish of Evangeline, State of Louisiana, be authorized to continue to levy a special tax of 10.35 mills (the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the tax for one entire year being $3,269,000) on all the property subject to taxation in the Parish for a period of 10 years beginning with the year 2028 and ending with the year 2037, for the purpose of giving additional support to the public elementary and secondary schools in the Parish of Evangeline, with the revenues derived from the levy and collection of said tax to be dedicated exclusively to maintaining the present local salary level and benefits of teachers and other school employees in the Parish school system?

School District No. 7 Proposition

(Tax Renewal)

Shall School District No. 7 of the Second Police Jury Ward of the Parish of Evangeline, Louisiana, and the Seventh Police Jury Ward of the Parish of Acadia, Louisiana, be authorized to continue to levy a 6.19 mills tax (the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of said tax for one entire year being $456,000) on all property subject to taxation in the District for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2029 and ending with the year 2038, for the purpose of maintaining and operating the public schools in the District?

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

Consolidated Gravity Drainage District Number One (1) Proposition

(Millage Renewal)

Shall Consolidated Gravity Drainage District Number One (1) of the Parish of Jefferson Davis, Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy a special tax of 7.62 mills on all property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $190,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2027 and ending with the year 2036, for the purpose of constructing, improving and maintaining gravity drainage works in the District?

Parishwide School Board Proposition

(Sales Tax Renewal)

Shall the Parish School Board of the Parish of Jefferson Davis, State of Louisiana (the "School Board"), be authorized to continue to levy and collect a sales and use tax of 1% (the "Tax") in accordance with Louisiana law (an estimated $6,900,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years from December 1, 2027, with the proceeds of the Tax (after paying the reasonable and necessary costs and expenses of collecting and administering the Tax) to be dedicated and used to supplement other revenues available to the School Board for the payment of salaries of teachers in the public elementary and secondary schools of the Parish, including the payment of the teachers' benefits; for the payment of salaries of other personnel employed by the School Board in addition to teachers including the payment of employees' benefits; and for paying the expenses of operating and maintaining public schools?

ST LANDRY PARISH

Bellevue and Coulee Croche Gravity Drainage District No. 20 Proposition

(Millage Renewal)

Shall Bellevue and Coulee Croche Gravity Drainage District No. 20 of St. Landry Parish, Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy a special tax of 7.84 mills on all the property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $210,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2027 and ending with the year 2036, for the purpose of constructing, maintaining, operating and improving the Gravity Drainage Works in the District?

Fire Protection District No. 6 Proposition

(Tax Continuation)

Shall Fire Protection District No. 6 of the Parish of St. Landry, State of Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy a special tax of 5.16 mills (the "Tax") on all property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $198,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2027 and ending with the year 2036, for the purpose of maintaining and operating fire protection facilities, purchasing fire fighting equipment and paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes, provided that a portion of the Tax proceeds is required to be contributed to state and statewide retirement systems as provided in R.S. 11:82, said millage to represent a 0.64 mills increase (due to reappraisal) over the 4.52 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2026 pursuant to an election held on November 21, 2015?

Town of Sunset Proposition

Shall the Town of Sunset, Parish of St. Landry, State of Louisiana (the "Town"), be authorized to levy and collect a special tax of 10 mills (an estimated $343,900.60 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) on all the property subject to taxation in the Town for a period of 20 years, beginning with the year 2026 and ending with the year 2045, for the purpose of maintaining, operating, and improving the Town's fire protection services, for the purchasing of fire trucks and other fire fighting equipment and emergency rescue equipment; paying the cost of obtaining water, acquiring fire protection equipment and facilities for the Town, including specialized rescue tools and life saving equipment, and funding salaries and benefits of full time, part-time, and volunteer firefighters for the Town?

Town of Washington Proposition

Shall the Home Rule Charter for the Town of Washington, prepared by the duly appointed charter commission, said plan being prepared according to Article VI, Section 5 (B) of the Constitution of Louisiana, and Louisiana Revised Statutes Section 33:1395 and applicable law be adopted?

ST MARTIN PARISH

Councilman District 4, City of St. Martinville

Janise Anthony, Democrat

Monica Charles, Democrat

VERMILION PARISH

Councilman at Large City of Abbeville

Bang Bui, No Party

Carlton Campbell, Democrat

Councilman District B, City of Abbeville

Rachel Touchet Mouton, Republican

Francis Plaisance, Republican