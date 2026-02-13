Qualifying for May election ends today; here are the candidates so far

Qualifying for the May 2026 election ends today.
To check for candidates in a race, click here, choose the May 2026 date and then a race or parish. To see what the ballot is for you, and to double-check that you haven't been removed from the voter rolls, click here. If you have been removed, you can register to vote here.
Early voting for that election is May 2 through 9, excluding Sunday May 3, from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. For more dates and info about this election, click here.
Here are the qualified candidates in various races, including those in Acadiana's parishes, as of 1 p.m. on Friday:
STATEWIDE
One of Louisiana's U.S. Senate seats and all six of the state's Congressional seats are on the ballot. Because of a new law, candidates for these offices must qualify in their party's primary - and voters must vote in their registered party's primary. After the primaries, the candidates selected by each party's voters will run against each other for the seat. For details on that situation, click here.
U. S. Senator - Democratic Party
"Jamie" Davis, Ferriday
U. S. Senator - Republican Party
"Bill" Cassidy, Baton Rouge
John Fleming, Minden
Julia Letlow, Baton Rouge
Mark Spencer, Belle Chasse
U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District - Democratic Party
John Day, Lake Charles
Tia LeBrun, Sulphur
U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District - Republican Party
Clay Higgins, Lafayette
U. S. Representative 4th Congressional District - Democratic Party
Conrad Cable, Farmerville
"Matt" Gromlich, Greenwood
U. S. Representative 4th Congressional District - Republican Party
"Mike" Johnson, Bossier City
Joshua Morott, Benton, Arkansas
"Mike" Nichols, Pitkin
U. S. Representative 6th Congressional District - Democratic Party
Cleo Fields, Baton Rouge
U. S. Representative 6th Congressional District - Republican Party
Monique Appeaning, George
Larry Davis, Livingston
Christian "Chris" Johnson, Greenwell Springs
Peter Williams, Lettsworth
MULTI-PARISH RACES IN ACADIANA
Associate Justice Supreme Court, 3rd District - Democratic Party
No candidates
Associate Justice Supreme Court, 3rd District - Republican Party
Cade R. Cole, New Orleans
District Judge 15th Judicial District Court, ES 4, Div. J
Angela "Angie" Wagar, Rayne
RACES BY PARISH
ACADIA PARISH
Police Juror District 1
Tyler Borill, Republican
Zuri Poullard, No Party
Kimberly "Kim" Stringfellow, Republican
ST. MARTIN PARISH
Mayor City of St. Martinville
Melinda Narcisse "Mel" Mitchell, Democrat
Mark Pratt, No Party
Jason Willis, Democrat
Councilman District 1, City of St. Martinville
Brad Horton, Republican
Councilman District 2, City of St. Martinville
George Choplin, No Party
Councilman District 3, City of St. Martinville
Jonas A. Fontenette, Democrat
Patrick Wiltz, Democrat
Councilman District 4, City of St. Martinville
Monica Charles, Democrat
Harold "Cat" Pickney, Democrat
Councilman District 5, City of St. Martinville
No candidates
ST. MARY PARISH
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 8
Glen Elliott, Republican
Mayor City of Franklin
Eugene P. Foulcard, Democrat
Council Member at Large City of Franklin
Lester "Motor" Levine, Democrat
Council Member District A, City of Franklin
Jaime B. Robison, No Party
Council Member District B, City of Franklin
Chuck Autin, No Party
Council Member District C, City of Franklin
Ella P. Hamilton, Democrat
Pearl Barnes Rack, Democrat
Council Member District D, City of Franklin
Joseph "Joe" Garrison, Democrat
Councilman District 5, City of Morgan City
Thomas Hutchinson Jr., Republican
VERMILION PARISH
Mayor City of Abbeville
Roslyn R. White, No Party
Mayor Town of Kaplan
Michael "Mike" Kloesel, No Party
Chief of Police City of Abbeville
Mike Hardy, Republican
William "Bill" Spearman, No Party
Chief of Police Town of Kaplan
Keith M. Greene Sr., Republican
Joshua Hardy, Republican
Alderman at Large Town of Kaplan
Dirk Gary, Republican
Councilman at Large City of Abbeville
Bang Bui, No Party
Carlton Campbell, Democrat
Ravin St. Julien, Democrat
Alderman District A, Town of Kaplan
Randy Campbell, Democrat
Alderman District B, Town of Kaplan
"Mike" Renfrow, Republican
Alderman District C, Town of Kaplan
Alderman District D, Town of Kaplan
Chuck Guidry, Republican
Councilman District A, City of Abbeville
Jesrial Jevon Davis, Democrat
Neal A. Richard, Republican
Councilman District B, City of Abbeville
Todd Chauvin, No Party
Rachel Touchet Mouton, Republican
Francis Plaisance, Republican
Councilman District C, City of Abbeville
Brady Broussard Jr., No Party
Councilman District D, City of Abbeville
Terry Broussard, Democrat