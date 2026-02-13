Qualifying for May election ends today; here are the candidates so far

Qualifying for the May 2026 election ends today.

To check for candidates in a race, click here, choose the May 2026 date and then a race or parish. To see what the ballot is for you, and to double-check that you haven't been removed from the voter rolls, click here. If you have been removed, you can register to vote here.

Early voting for that election is May 2 through 9, excluding Sunday May 3, from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. For more dates and info about this election, click here.

Here are the qualified candidates in various races, including those in Acadiana's parishes, as of 1 p.m. on Friday:

STATEWIDE

One of Louisiana's U.S. Senate seats and all six of the state's Congressional seats are on the ballot. Because of a new law, candidates for these offices must qualify in their party's primary - and voters must vote in their registered party's primary. After the primaries, the candidates selected by each party's voters will run against each other for the seat. For details on that situation, click here.

U. S. Senator - Democratic Party

"Jamie" Davis, Ferriday

U. S. Senator - Republican Party

"Bill" Cassidy, Baton Rouge

John Fleming, Minden

Julia Letlow, Baton Rouge

Mark Spencer, Belle Chasse

U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District - Democratic Party

John Day, Lake Charles

Tia LeBrun, Sulphur

U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District - Republican Party

Clay Higgins, Lafayette

U. S. Representative 4th Congressional District - Democratic Party

Conrad Cable, Farmerville

"Matt" Gromlich, Greenwood

U. S. Representative 4th Congressional District - Republican Party

"Mike" Johnson, Bossier City

Joshua Morott, Benton, Arkansas

"Mike" Nichols, Pitkin

U. S. Representative 6th Congressional District - Democratic Party

Cleo Fields, Baton Rouge

U. S. Representative 6th Congressional District - Republican Party

Monique Appeaning, George

Larry Davis, Livingston

Christian "Chris" Johnson, Greenwell Springs

Peter Williams, Lettsworth

MULTI-PARISH RACES IN ACADIANA

Associate Justice Supreme Court, 3rd District - Democratic Party

No candidates

Associate Justice Supreme Court, 3rd District - Republican Party

Cade R. Cole, New Orleans

District Judge 15th Judicial District Court, ES 4, Div. J

Angela "Angie" Wagar, Rayne

RACES BY PARISH

ACADIA PARISH

Police Juror District 1

Tyler Borill, Republican

Zuri Poullard, No Party

Kimberly "Kim" Stringfellow, Republican

ST. MARTIN PARISH

Mayor City of St. Martinville

Melinda Narcisse "Mel" Mitchell, Democrat

Mark Pratt, No Party

Jason Willis, Democrat

Councilman District 1, City of St. Martinville

Brad Horton, Republican

Councilman District 2, City of St. Martinville

George Choplin, No Party

Councilman District 3, City of St. Martinville

Jonas A. Fontenette, Democrat

Patrick Wiltz, Democrat

Councilman District 4, City of St. Martinville

Monica Charles, Democrat

Harold "Cat" Pickney, Democrat

Councilman District 5, City of St. Martinville

No candidates

ST. MARY PARISH

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 8

Glen Elliott, Republican

Mayor City of Franklin

Eugene P. Foulcard, Democrat

Council Member at Large City of Franklin

Lester "Motor" Levine, Democrat

Council Member District A, City of Franklin

Jaime B. Robison, No Party

Council Member District B, City of Franklin

Chuck Autin, No Party

Council Member District C, City of Franklin

Ella P. Hamilton, Democrat

Pearl Barnes Rack, Democrat

Council Member District D, City of Franklin

Joseph "Joe" Garrison, Democrat

Councilman District 5, City of Morgan City

Thomas Hutchinson Jr., Republican

VERMILION PARISH

Mayor City of Abbeville

Roslyn R. White, No Party

Mayor Town of Kaplan

Michael "Mike" Kloesel, No Party

Chief of Police City of Abbeville

Mike Hardy, Republican

William "Bill" Spearman, No Party

Chief of Police Town of Kaplan

Keith M. Greene Sr., Republican

Joshua Hardy, Republican

Alderman at Large Town of Kaplan

Dirk Gary, Republican

Councilman at Large City of Abbeville

Bang Bui, No Party

Carlton Campbell, Democrat

Ravin St. Julien, Democrat

Alderman District A, Town of Kaplan

Randy Campbell, Democrat

Alderman District B, Town of Kaplan

"Mike" Renfrow, Republican

Alderman District C, Town of Kaplan

Alderman District D, Town of Kaplan

Chuck Guidry, Republican

Councilman District A, City of Abbeville

Jesrial Jevon Davis, Democrat

Neal A. Richard, Republican

Councilman District B, City of Abbeville

Todd Chauvin, No Party

Rachel Touchet Mouton, Republican

Francis Plaisance, Republican

Councilman District C, City of Abbeville

Brady Broussard Jr., No Party

Councilman District D, City of Abbeville

Terry Broussard, Democrat