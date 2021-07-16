Watch
Qualifying ends for October 9, 2021 election

Posted at 6:24 PM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 19:24:50-04

Qualifying for the October 9, 2021 election has ended as of 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 16. Below are candidates who have qualified for races in Acadiana.

Several races have gone unopposed with candidates winning outright. Those are also listed below.

Acadia Parish

Mayor, Village of Estherwood

  • Donna Bertrand - Republican (unopposed)

Aldermen, Village of Estherwood

  • Michael Stutes - Republican (unopposed)

Aldermen, Village of Mermentau (2 to be elected)

  • Dinah Istre - No party
  • Jonathan LeJeune - Republican

Iberia Parish

City Marshal, City of New Iberia

  • Dickie J. Fremin - Republican
  • Brett Lang - No party
  • "Joe" LeBlanc - No party
  • Corey Porter - Democrat

Justice of the Peace, Ward 2

  • Brody Charpentier - Republican (unopposed)

Lafayette Parish

Council Member Division A, City of Youngsville

  • Patricia Lanier - Republican
  • Kayla Menard Reaux - Republican

St. Landry Parish

Justice of the Peace, District 5

  • Thomas J. Lanclos - No party
  • Patty L. Trahan - Democrat

Mayor, Village of Palmetto

  • Joseph Irving Jr. - Democrat (unopposed)

Aldermen, Village of Palmetto

  • Debra Lynn Coulon - No party
  • Lawrence "LJ" Mouille Jr. - Republican

St. Mary Parish

City Marshal, City of Morgan City

  • Teddy Liner - Republican (unopposed)

For a full list of what's on the October 9 ballot, click here. To see all races on the ballot, visit the Secretary of State's website here.

