Qualifying ends for October 9, 2021 election

Qualifying for the October 9, 2021 election has ended as of 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 16. Below are candidates who have qualified for races in Acadiana.
Several races have gone unopposed with candidates winning outright. Those are also listed below.
Acadia Parish
Mayor, Village of Estherwood
- Donna Bertrand - Republican (unopposed)
Aldermen, Village of Estherwood
- Michael Stutes - Republican (unopposed)
Aldermen, Village of Mermentau (2 to be elected)
- Dinah Istre - No party
- Jonathan LeJeune - Republican
Iberia Parish
City Marshal, City of New Iberia
- Dickie J. Fremin - Republican
- Brett Lang - No party
- "Joe" LeBlanc - No party
- Corey Porter - Democrat
Justice of the Peace, Ward 2
- Brody Charpentier - Republican (unopposed)
Lafayette Parish
Council Member Division A, City of Youngsville
- Patricia Lanier - Republican
- Kayla Menard Reaux - Republican
St. Landry Parish
Justice of the Peace, District 5
- Thomas J. Lanclos - No party
- Patty L. Trahan - Democrat
Mayor, Village of Palmetto
- Joseph Irving Jr. - Democrat (unopposed)
Aldermen, Village of Palmetto
- Debra Lynn Coulon - No party
- Lawrence "LJ" Mouille Jr. - Republican
St. Mary Parish
City Marshal, City of Morgan City
- Teddy Liner - Republican (unopposed)
For a full list of what's on the October 9 ballot, click here. To see all races on the ballot, visit the Secretary of State's website here.
------------------------------------------------------------
