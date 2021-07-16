Qualifying ends for October 9, 2021 election

Qualifying for the October 9, 2021 election has ended as of 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 16. Below are candidates who have qualified for races in Acadiana.

Several races have gone unopposed with candidates winning outright. Those are also listed below.

Acadia Parish

Mayor, Village of Estherwood

Donna Bertrand - Republican (unopposed)

Aldermen, Village of Estherwood

Michael Stutes - Republican (unopposed)

Aldermen, Village of Mermentau (2 to be elected)

Dinah Istre - No party

Jonathan LeJeune - Republican

Iberia Parish

City Marshal, City of New Iberia

Dickie J. Fremin - Republican

Brett Lang - No party

"Joe" LeBlanc - No party

Corey Porter - Democrat

Justice of the Peace, Ward 2

Brody Charpentier - Republican (unopposed)

Lafayette Parish

Council Member Division A, City of Youngsville

Patricia Lanier - Republican

Kayla Menard Reaux - Republican

St. Landry Parish

Justice of the Peace, District 5

Thomas J. Lanclos - No party

Patty L. Trahan - Democrat

Mayor, Village of Palmetto

Joseph Irving Jr. - Democrat (unopposed)

Aldermen, Village of Palmetto

Debra Lynn Coulon - No party

Lawrence "LJ" Mouille Jr. - Republican

St. Mary Parish

City Marshal, City of Morgan City

Teddy Liner - Republican (unopposed)

For a full list of what's on the October 9 ballot, click here. To see all races on the ballot, visit the Secretary of State's website here.

