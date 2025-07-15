Qualifying completed for October election; Haik elected DA

Qualifying has closed for the October 11 election.

On the ballot in Acadiana are several local offices, and quite a few tax proposals, most of them renewals.

In Iberia, St. Martin and St. Mary parishes, the election to replace the late Bo Duhe is over because only one candidate qualified: Michael "Mike" Haik. He's now the new District Attorney for the 16th Judicial District.

The deadline to register to vote in person for this election is September 10; the deadline to register online is September 20. You can register online here: https://www.sos.la.gov/ElectionsAndVoting/Pages/default.aspx

Early voting is September 27 through October 4, excluding Sunday, September 28) from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. To find out where you can vote early, click here.

To check your registration or see your ballot, click here. For more details about absentee ballots, click here.

Here are the elections on the ballot, arranged by parish:

ACADIA PARISH

Acadia-Evangeline Fire Protection District Proposition

(Millage Renewal)

Shall Acadia-Evangeline Fire Protection District of the Parishes of Acadia and Evangeline, State of Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy a special tax of 4.10 mills (the "Tax") on all property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $327,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2026 and ending with the year 2035, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and operating the District's fire protection facilities, including equipment, and paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection, provided that a portion of the Tax proceeds is required to be contributed to state and statewide retirement systems as provided in R.S. 11:82?

Consolidated Gravity Drainage District No. 1 Proposition

(Tax Renewal)

Shall Consolidated Gravity Drainage District No. 1 of the Parish of Acadia, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a special tax of 8.56 mills on all the property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $255,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2026 and ending with the year 2035, for the purpose of constructing, improving, maintaining and operating gravity drainage works within the District, including the acquisition of equipment therefor?

Iota Fire Protection District Proposition No. 1 of 2

(Tax Renewal)

Shall Iota Fire Protection District of the Parish of Acadia, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a tax of 10.60 mills (the "Tax") on all the property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $152,000 expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2026 and ending with the year 2035, for the purpose of maintaining and operating fire protection facilities, purchasing fire trucks and other fire fighting equipment and paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes, provided that a portion of the Tax proceeds is required to be contributed to state and statewide retirement systems as provided in R.S. 11:82?

Iota Fire Protection District Proposition No. 2 of 2

(Tax Renewal)

Shall Iota Fire Protection District of the Parish of Acadia, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a tax of 11.49 mills (the "Tax") on all the property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $165,000 expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2026 and ending with the year 2035, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and/or operating fire protection facilities and equipment for the District, and paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes, provided that a portion of the Tax proceeds is required to be contributed to state and statewide retirement systems as provided in R.S. 11:82?

EVANGELINE PARISH

Member of School Board District 8

Jerry "Mr. B" Bottley, Democrat

Kimberly Coleman, Democrat

Acadia-Evangeline Fire Protection District Proposition

(Millage Renewal)

Shall Acadia-Evangeline Fire Protection District of the Parishes of Acadia and Evangeline, State of Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy a special tax of 4.10 mills (the "Tax") on all property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $327,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2026 and ending with the year 2035, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and operating the District's fire protection facilities, including equipment, and paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection, provided that a portion of the Tax proceeds is required to be contributed to state and statewide retirement systems as provided in R.S. 11:82?

IBERIA PARISH

District Attorney 16th Judicial District Court

Michael "Mike" Haik, Republican

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Parishwide Bayou Vermilion District Proposition

(Millage Renewal)

Shall the Bayou Vermilion District, State of Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy and collect a special ad valorem tax of 0.75 mills on all the property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $2,138,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2027 and ending with the year 2036, for the purpose of constructing, acquiring, improving, operating or maintaining facilities or other public improvements included in the master plan in existence at the time of such expenditure and prepared in the manner provided by Chapter 32, Title 33 of the Louisiana Revised Statutes of 1950, as amended?

Parishwide Consolidated School District No. 1 Proposition

(Millage Continuation)

Shall Consolidated School District No. 1 of the Parish of Lafayette, State of Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy a 7.79 mills tax on all property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $22,208,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2027 and ending with the year 2036, for the purpose of giving additional support to the public elementary and secondary schools in the District, said millage to represent a .52 mills increase (due to reappraisal) over the 7.27 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2026 pursuant to an election held on November 21, 2015?

ST. LANDRY PARISH

Chief of Police Town of Grand Coteau

Willie Troy Coco, Democrat

John Jeff Lemelle, Democrat

Brad Randell, Democrat

Chief of Police Town of Sunset

Corey Fairchild, Independent

Aquieta "KiKi" Hebert, Independent

Bayou Mallet and Plaquemine Gravity Drainage District No. 10 Proposition

(Millage Continuation)

Shall Bayou Mallet and Plaquemine Gravity Drainage District No. 10 of St. Landry Parish, Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy a special tax of 12.19 mills on all property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $333,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purpose of constructing, maintaining, operating and improving the gravity drainage works in the District?

Town of Washington Proposition

(Sales Tax)

Shall the Town of Washington, Parish of St. Landry, State of Louisiana (the "Town"), be authorized to levy and collect a sales tax of two-tenths of one percent (0.2%) (the "Tax"), upon the sale at retail, the use, the lease or rental, the consumption, and the storage for use or consumption of tangible personal property and upon the sale of services in the Town, all as defined by law, (an estimated $30,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) for a period of ten (10) years, beginning January 1, 2026, with the proceeds of the Tax to be deposited in a special fund and dedicated and used for street, sidewalk and drainage improvements and maintenance, and to fund a portion of the proceeds of the Tax into Bonds in the manner provided by law?

Ward 1 South Gravity Drainage District No. 1 Proposition

(Millage Renewal)

Shall Ward 1 South Gravity Drainage District No. 1 of the Parish of St. Landry, State of Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy a special tax of 3.49 mills on all property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $312,000 expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2026 and ending with the year 2035, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and/or operating the District's drainage works?

ST. MARTIN PARISH

District Attorney 16th Judicial District Court

Michael "Mike" Haik, Republican

ST. MARY PARISH

District Attorney 16th Judicial District Court

Michael "Mike" Haik, Republican

Parishwide School Board Proposition

(Sales Tax Renewal)

Shall the Parish School Board of the Parish of St. Mary, State of Louisiana (the "School Board"), be authorized to continue to levy and collect a sales and use tax of 0.45% (the "Tax"), for a period of 5 years, beginning July 1, 2026, in accordance with Louisiana law (an estimated $5,100,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), with the proceeds of the Tax (after paying the reasonable and necessary expenses of collecting and administering the Tax) to be dedicated and used to supplement salaries and benefits paid by the School Board for teachers and other personnel employed by the School Board?