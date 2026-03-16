Important dates for the May election

Deadlines are coming up for the May party primary election.
The closed primary election will determine each party's candidate for congressional offices, state supreme court posts, and members of BESE and the PSC. There also are local offices on the ballot; those are not closed primaries meaning voters can vote for any candidate they choose.
If you want to read what the Secretary of State says about the closed primaries, click here.
Here are the dates:
- The deadline to register to vote in person, by mail, or at an OMV Office is April 15.
- The deadline to register to vote through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is April 25.
- Early voting is May 2-9 (excluding Sunday, May 3) from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
- The deadline to request an absentee ballot is May 12 by 4:30 p.m (other than military and overseas voters). You can request an absentee ballot online through our Voter Portal or in writing through your
Registrar of Voters Office.
- The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted absentee ballot is May 15 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).
- On election day, the polls are open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m.