Guide to Elections: Voter Information

Voter Info

Polls open 6am – 8pm on the day of the election. In Louisiana, voters can vote early for every election. For this election, early voting is Early voting is Oct. 25 through Nov. 1 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 30) from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. To find the location you can use to vote early, click here. You do not need any reason to vote early. For more information about early voting, click here.

Absentee/Mail-In Ballots – Louisiana voters must have a reason to vote Absentee in November. For more information about how to do that, click here.

If you want to check your registration, or see what will be on your ballot, click here.

Additional State Background

Louisiana uses the “majority-vote” system, meaning all candidates compete in the same primary. A candidate can win the election outright by receiving more than 50% of the vote. If no candidate does, the top two vote recipients from the primary advance to general election regardless of party affiliation. General Election will be held on December 5th.

2020 Voter Turnout – 70.14%

3,093,004 – Registered

2,169,401 – Ballots Cast

2018 Voter Turnout – 50.78%

2,992,170 – Registered

1,519,405 – Ballots Cast

