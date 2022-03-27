Abbeville Police Chief race goes to a runoff election

The decision for head of the Abbeville Police Department will head to a runoff election.

Candidates Mike Hardy (REP) and the current head of the PD, William "Bill" Spearman (NOPTY) will face off in the race.

In Saturday's election, Hardy received 41 percent of the vote to Spearman's 44 percent.

See more election results here

