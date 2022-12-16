Watch Now
Efficient Attack Leads Louisiana Past McNeese, 78-70

Ragin’ Cajuns shoot 57 percent from floor in equaling best start since 1990-91
Posted at 10:54 PM, Dec 15, 2022
LAKE CHARLES – Jordan Brown scored a team-high 20 points to lead four players in double figures and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns shot over 50 percent from the floor for the third straight game in earning a 78-70 win over McNeese on Thursday at the Legacy Center.

Greg Williams scored 17 points, behind a season-high five 3-pointers, while Terence Lewis II added 16 points as Louisiana (10-1) equaled its best start since 1990-91 while earning its eighth straight win over McNeese (3-8) in the 98-game series.

Themus Fulks added 10 points and six assists as Louisiana finished 28-for-49 (57.1 percent) from the floor and 10-for-20 from behind the 3-point line. The Ragin’ Cajuns posted 20 assists on their 28 buckets with Williams and Jalen Dalcourt handing out four each.

Brown, who finished 5-for-8 from the floor and 9-for-12 from the free throw line, converted a three-point play with 6:45 remaining to give Louisiana a 63-59 lead. The junior would add a bucket with 5:21 remaining for a 67-61 lead before the Ragin’ Cajuns would convert a Cowboy turnover with Kentrell Garnett draining a 3-pointer for a 70-61 cushion.

McNeese capitalized from 15 offensive rebounds and 20 second-chance points as they built a 31-23 lead on Trae English’s basket with 5:03 left in the first half.

Louisiana would respond with a 13-0 run to take the lead for good as Brown buried a 3-pointer from the top of the key for a 36-31 lead with 1:52 remaining.

The Ragin’ Cajuns led 38-35 at halftime and extended their lead to 48-40 on Lewis’ bucket with 16:11 remaining. The Cowboys would get to within 55-53 on English’s bucket with 10:55 left before Williams sank a 3-pointer and Michael Thomas made one of two free throws to push the lead to 59-53.

English, who scored a game-high 24 points, scored on a layup to close the gap to 60-59 with 7:32 left, but Brown would open a 10-2 run as Louisiana pulled away to claim its third straight win in Lake Charles.

McNeese finished 27-for-66 (40.9 percent) from the floor and was 7-for-25 from behind the 3-point line. Christian Shumate posted a double-double for the Cowboys with 16 points and a game-high 14 rebounds.

Louisiana will return to action on Wednesday (Dec. 21) when it travels to face nationally-ranked Texas in a 7 p.m. contest at UT’s new Moody Center. The game will be televised on the Longhorn Network.

