EF1 tornado confirmed in Acadia Parish Saturday morning

Damage reported in Morse
Morse Tornado.jpg
Damage
Morse tornado
Morse Tornado.jpg
Posted at 9:22 PM, May 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-06 22:25:04-04

Acadia Parish, LA - The National Weather Service (NWS) in Lake Charles confirmed that an EF1 tornado touched down in near Morse Saturday morning.

Pictures of the damage were taken from the Acadia Parish's Facebook page.

Morse Tornado 5.jpg
Morse tornado

Estimated peak winds of the tornado was around 90 mph.

The NWS surveyed the damage following the event.

Here is their official statement:

"THE TORNADO STARTED NEAR LYONS POINT HWY AND 
            KITE RD BEFORE CONTINUING SOUTHEAST RAPIDLY. 
            ROUGHLY 8 OUTBUILDINGS WERE DESTROYED ALONG 
            A SUBDIVISION ON SALLY ROAD. ANOTHER 7 TO 10 
            HOMES SUSTAINED ROOF DAMAGE, ALONG WITH A 
            CAMPER THAT WAS FLIPPED INTO A HOME. AN 
            OUTBUILDING WAS DESTROYED AT THE 
            INTERSECTION OF HOMER ADAMS AND HIGHWAY 
            1115. POSSIBLE INJURY OF ONE MALE CRAWFISH 
            FARMER WHOSE BOAT WAS FLIPPED WEST OF HWY 
            1115. THE TORNADO CONTINUED SOUTHEAST ACROSS 
            JARDELL RD WHERE POWERLINES WERE DAMAGED 
            BEFORE LIFTING AT MUSKRAT RD. TIME ESTIMATED 
            BY RADAR."

Wind damage from Saturday mornings' storms was also reported across other parts of Acadiana

