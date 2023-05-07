EF1 tornado confirmed in Acadia Parish Saturday morning

Acadia Parish, LA - The National Weather Service (NWS) in Lake Charles confirmed that an EF1 tornado touched down in near Morse Saturday morning.

Pictures of the damage were taken from the Acadia Parish's Facebook page.

Damage Morse tornado

Estimated peak winds of the tornado was around 90 mph.

The NWS surveyed the damage following the event.

Here is their official statement:

"THE TORNADO STARTED NEAR LYONS POINT HWY AND KITE RD BEFORE CONTINUING SOUTHEAST RAPIDLY. ROUGHLY 8 OUTBUILDINGS WERE DESTROYED ALONG A SUBDIVISION ON SALLY ROAD. ANOTHER 7 TO 10 HOMES SUSTAINED ROOF DAMAGE, ALONG WITH A CAMPER THAT WAS FLIPPED INTO A HOME. AN OUTBUILDING WAS DESTROYED AT THE INTERSECTION OF HOMER ADAMS AND HIGHWAY 1115. POSSIBLE INJURY OF ONE MALE CRAWFISH FARMER WHOSE BOAT WAS FLIPPED WEST OF HWY 1115. THE TORNADO CONTINUED SOUTHEAST ACROSS JARDELL RD WHERE POWERLINES WERE DAMAGED BEFORE LIFTING AT MUSKRAT RD. TIME ESTIMATED BY RADAR." Wind damage from Saturday mornings' storms was also reported across other parts of Acadiana

