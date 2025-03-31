EF-2 tornado confirmed in Grand Prairie

On Monday, March 31st at about 4:20 AM an EF-2 Tornado touched down briefing in Grand Prairie during the early morning intense storms.

The National Weather Service of Lake Charles completed and released the survey results for this tornado.

National Weather Service Lake Charles & Jobie Lagrange

It had a path length of 1.82 miles and had estimated max wind speeds of 120 MPH.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported with this tornado.

Below is information on the Tornado rating scale. The Enhanced Fujita Scale (EF Scale) is based on a Damage Index, and not on the wind speed of a tornado.

NOAA

For more information on what to do when you are in a Tornado Warning please follow this advice:

NOAA

NOAA

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel