Educators Rising held 'Stock the Classroom' event at UL

Teachers are the heartbeat of education, they say, and classrooms can be rich and bustling learning environments that inspire creativity, collaboration, and growth.

On Saturday, UL Lafayette's Educator Preparation Programs held their drop-off classroom supply drive to support new teachers as they enter the classroom.

Aimee Barber, faculty advisor of Educators Rising told KATC, "We just started a brand new organization in the college of education at UL Lafayette called Educators Rising Collegiate, and this is our first event of the kick off."

Items collected on Saturday, they say, were school and office supplies, as well as children's books and toys.

"We're calling it "stock the classroom," and its all to support our brand new teachers as UL Lafayette is one of the biggest providers of teachers for Louisiana and so we want to support our recent graduates, and our brand new teachers as they're setting up their new classrooms,"she said.

Those who could not make it to the drop-off event can view their Amazon list, and ship the supplies needed to Educators Rising - Stock the Classroom UL Lafayette EDCI at 1405 Johnston Street Room 114 in Lafayette.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel