Easter Weekend: Quiet, warm weather expected through the weekend

Daniel Phillips
Posted at 3:54 AM, Mar 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-29 04:54:03-04
Plenty of sunshine to wrap up the work week and kick start a holiday weekend.

Temperatures are going to sit in the mid 70s through the afternoon and it'll be a little warmer than the last few days.

Winds will shift from the south, around 10-15 mph, which will bring in some warmer, muggier air for the start of the weekend.

A mixture of clouds and sunshine will take us through Easter weekend and temperatures will sit in the low 80s into next week.

It'll feel a little muggier out there this weekend, but even with the added moisture we're not expecting any kind of showers.

Acadiana's next chance for rain will be early next week with a front providing a few scattered showers on Tuesday.

