Early summer weather pattern settling in; slightly better chance for an afternoon storm Saturday

TONIGHT: Mild & fair
SATURDAY: Hot with a few PM storms
DISCUSSION
Welcome to the weekend!
It'll be a pretty routine early summer pattern this weekend in Acadiana.
Lows tonight into Saturday morning will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
A mostly sunny start to the day will yield to a mixture of sunshine and clouds by the afternoon.
Highs will top out in the low-mid 90s.
I think we'll have a slightly better chance for a few scattered afternoon showers and storms.
We'll hold rain chances at 40%.
It'll remain quite hot and humid to round out the weekend Sunday.
Rain chances should be a little lower at 20-30%.
Overall, we are going to be settling into a pretty routine early-mid June weather pattern through much of next week.
Expect hot and humid conditions with scattered downpours remaining possible for our afternoons.
Have a great weekend!
IN THE TROPICS
Tropical Depression Two got upgraded to Tropical Storm Arlene earlier today.
Thinking remains the same with this system: It'll be short-lived as it drifts southward toward Cuba in the days ahead.
No threat to Acadiana as the rest of the tropics remain quiet.
