Early summer weather pattern settling in; slightly better chance for an afternoon storm Saturday

TONIGHT: Mild & fair

SATURDAY: Hot with a few PM storms

DISCUSSION

Welcome to the weekend!

It'll be a pretty routine early summer pattern this weekend in Acadiana.

Lows tonight into Saturday morning will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

A mostly sunny start to the day will yield to a mixture of sunshine and clouds by the afternoon.

Highs will top out in the low-mid 90s.

I think we'll have a slightly better chance for a few scattered afternoon showers and storms.

Saturday PM Graf model

We'll hold rain chances at 40%.

It'll remain quite hot and humid to round out the weekend Sunday.

Rain chances should be a little lower at 20-30%.

Overall, we are going to be settling into a pretty routine early-mid June weather pattern through much of next week.

Expect hot and humid conditions with scattered downpours remaining possible for our afternoons.

Have a great weekend!

IN THE TROPICS

Tropical Depression Two got upgraded to Tropical Storm Arlene earlier today.

Track forecast Arlene

Thinking remains the same with this system: It'll be short-lived as it drifts southward toward Cuba in the days ahead.

No threat to Acadiana as the rest of the tropics remain quiet.

