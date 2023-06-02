Watch Now
News

Actions

Early summer weather pattern settling in; slightly better chance for an afternoon storm Saturday

Early summer weather pattern settling in
ICAST Next 48 Hour Temps Rob.png
Saturday
High temperatures
ICAST Next 48 Hour Temps Rob.png
Posted at 3:20 PM, Jun 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-02 16:20:59-04

TONIGHT: Mild & fair
SATURDAY: Hot with a few PM storms

DISCUSSION

Welcome to the weekend!

It'll be a pretty routine early summer pattern this weekend in Acadiana.

Lows tonight into Saturday morning will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

A mostly sunny start to the day will yield to a mixture of sunshine and clouds by the afternoon.

Highs will top out in the low-mid 90s.

I think we'll have a slightly better chance for a few scattered afternoon showers and storms.

GRAF Long Range.png
Graf model

We'll hold rain chances at 40%.

It'll remain quite hot and humid to round out the weekend Sunday.

Rain chances should be a little lower at 20-30%.

Overall, we are going to be settling into a pretty routine early-mid June weather pattern through much of next week.

Expect hot and humid conditions with scattered downpours remaining possible for our afternoons.

Have a great weekend!

IN THE TROPICS

Tropical Depression Two got upgraded to Tropical Storm Arlene earlier today.

Hurricane Tracker 1 2023.png
Arlene

Thinking remains the same with this system: It'll be short-lived as it drifts southward toward Cuba in the days ahead.

No threat to Acadiana as the rest of the tropics remain quiet.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.