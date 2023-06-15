Early summer heat wave continues; rain chances remain slim to none

HEAT ADVISORY WILL BE IN EFFECT 11AM-8PM FRIDAY

Friday Heat advisory

Time of day Heat index

DISCUSSION

Tired of the heat yet, Acadiana?

Unfortunately, the high heat will stick around over the next several days as high pressure continues to dominate.

Friday will feature a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with rain chances no better than 5%.

Highs will work their way into the mid-upper 90s.

Friday PM Heat index

Heat indices will push the 104-110°+ range.

Much of the same can be expected through the Father's Day weekend as heat indices inch upward just a bit.

Bottom line: It is going to be plain ole hot out there, so take frequent breaks and drink plenty of fluids.

All the big storms will remain off to our north and east, around the outer periphery of the ridge of high pressure.

Mid-late next week could offer a better chance of afternoon showers and storms, so we'll keep our fingers crossed on that.

Have a good one and stay cool!

IN THE TROPICS

A tropical wave coming off the coast of Africa (a little early I know) has about a 20% chance of gradual development over the next 7 days.

June 15th Tropical update

We'll keep an eye on it, but no concern of ours at this point.

------------------------------------------------------------

