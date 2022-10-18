Early season Freeze Warnings in place in parts of Acadiana

It's been a while since it's felt like this outside, with temperatures falling pretty steadily through the day on Monday.

The front that made it's way through as ushered in some chilly, clear air which will stick with us for the next few days.

Mostly sunny skies will be with us on Tuesday, with a few high level clouds drifting across the area and temperatures staying in the low to mid 60s.

Skies remain clear overnight and Acadiana could be looking at one of it's earliest freezes on record, with temperatures set to drop down into the mid 30s along the interstate.

Areas north of I-10 will be under a freeze warning and frost will be possible, this would mean that any sensitive plants should be brought inside or covered up, along with pets.

There is no need to be concerned about pipes as it won't be cold enough, for long enough to be a concern.

Plenty of sunshine will exist across the area for the rest of the week and we'll slowly return to warmer temperatures by the weekend.

