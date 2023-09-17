Early mornings feeling good; warm and dry afternoons this week for Acadiana

TONIGHT: Pleasant & fair

MONDAY: Sunny & warm

DISCUSSION

Absolutely beautiful weather to end the weekend across Acadiana.

Thankfully, the nice weather will stick around as we start a new work week.

Feeling fantastic out there tonight as lows drop into the mid-60s—lower 60s possible for northern Acadiana.

Overnight lows Monday morning

Plenty of sunshine for our Monday as highs push intomthe low-mid 90s.

Although it'll be quite hot out there, humidity values will stay on the lower side.

Afternoon highs Monday afternoon

Very similar conditions as we head into Tuesday.

And overall, we're looking at a pretty quiet pattern all week long in Acadiana with rain chances just about zeroed out.

Enjoy and have a great week, y'all!

TROPICS

Tropical Storm Nigel is way out in the Atlantic.

It is likely going to become the next major hurricane of the season.

However, it is not going to be a threat to any landmasses.

Elsewhere, a healthy tropical wave will soon exit the African coast.

It currently has a 40% chance of development over the next week.

Too early to give it much attention, honestly.

Gulf of Mexico looks to stay quiet through the end of the month, so we'll take that for sure.

