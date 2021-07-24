Early morning shots fired in Baldwin, Chief responds

This morning at 3 A.M., Baldwin Police Department received multiple reports of shots fired in the 200 Block of John St.

Upon arrival of officers they encountered several male subjects running from the area, they say.

After the investigation officers recovered four 556 shell casing.

If the public has any information contact the Baldwin Police Department at 337-923-4845 or 337-578-4049.

All callers will remain Anonymous, they say.

Chief Harry Smith Jr. told KATC that he will not tolerate this criminal activity in the Baldwin community.

