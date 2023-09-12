Dry conditions Tuesday but showers popping up Wednesday

It'll be another quiet day across Acadiana on Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 90s and conditions staying relatively dry.

Humidity will be a little higher and a coastal shower or two will be possible but ultimately there's not much active weather in the forecast.

We will have a better chance for some showers on Wednesday with scattered thunderstorms moving across the area in the late afternoon.

Rumbles of thunder will be likely but it doesn't look like we'll have much of a severe threat with this round of rain.

A few downpours will be possible but it doesn't look like we'll have anything of consequence.

Drought conditions will remain in the most severe category and it's important to remember that a few spotty showers won't help much with our exceptionally dry conditions.

Isolated showers will be possible for the rest of the work week and a front should bring a little more rain to the area on Saturday.

Dry air will follow behind the front and we'll be back to sunny and low humidity for most of next week.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel