Dry conditions continue through most of the week

It's been some time since Acadiana has seen any substantial change in the forecast, and Monday will be no exception.

A beautiful stretch of fall weather will continue with highs in the mid 80s, and dewpoints staying relatively low which will keep lows in the 50s.

This will be accompanied by plenty of sunshine once again and even fair weather clouds will be few and far between.

Moisture will creep up on Tuesday with a southerly breeze, and temperatures will warm up slightly.

Showers are going to get into the area on Wednesday, popping up in the afternoon, which won't be the worst thing in the world as Acadiana is very dry.

After Wednesday, however, it dries back out again in time for Festivals Acadiens et Creoles.

