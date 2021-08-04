Dry air slowly moves into Acadiana

Acadiana has some drier air moving back into the area after an early week front, and we'll start to feel the difference by the end of the day.

It's still going to be hot out there but the heat is going to feel a little more manageable as humidity is going to be much lower than your typical summer day.

That drier air will really make its presence felt overnight when temperatures will have a chance to drop into the lower 70s, a nice break from the swampy weather of the last few weeks.

This forecast pattern will continue through the next couple of days with a return to a more traditional forecast by the end of the weekend.

Moisture is going to return to the area on Saturday and with that will be a return of showers and thunderstorms popping up in the afternoon.

The tropics, mercifully, remain quiet and while the season is showing some signs of waking up it looks like Louisiana and the Gulf will stay quiet through the next two weeks.

