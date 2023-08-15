Dry air moving in today, but offers little relief from the heat

It says a lot about this summer that we are all waiting for our first "cold" front to drop temperatures to 99 for the first time in 17 days.

That being said the drop in dewpoints should make it slightly more comfortable outside, and we could even have a fairly pleasant morning on Thursday.

As the dry air moves in through the day on Tuesday it'll keep the northern half of Acadiana from hitting the Heat Warning criteria and instead will sit with a Heat Advisory.

Even with the front moving through Tuesday afternoon the highs will still set records and we'll be up at 102, Lafayette's heat index should push 115.

While the dry air should help out with our heat index it will certainly increase the fire danger and exasperate the already extreme drought.

Temperatures will return to the triple digits on Thursday and we may even see the hottest days of the summer so far over the weekend.

