Dry air moving in for the work week

After a brutal middle of July the final week of the month is going to be much more manageable in terms of feel like temperature.

Highs will still be above average and will push into the upper 90s over the next few days, however, drier air will make it feel better outside.

Heat index values will sit right around 100 in the afternoon which is a massive improvement over last week's 115 heat index.

Sunshine will dominate the forecast for the next few days and showers will come at a premium.

A running ten percent chance is about as good as we're going to get through the first half of the week.

Lows will be down in the mid 70s for the next few nights so it should feel slightly more comfortable in the morning.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel