Dry air keeps the heat index below advisory criteria

The first front of the season has moved through and has sent those temperatures plummeting... to 99 degrees in the afternoon.

Snarkyness aside, it should feel a little better out there on Wednesday as dewpoints are going to be much lower and the heat index won't be nearly as intense.

The break is not going to last that long, however, with a return of triple digit temperatures on Thursday starting what looks to be another impressive streak.

Sunny skies will remain the main order of business through the weekend and drought conditions will worsen with the drier air.

It bares repeating that there is a burn ban for the entire state of Louisiana and with all the dried vegetation that ban should be heeded.

There's a chance we could finally get some scattered showers out there next week, but nothing that will put any significant dent in the drought.

