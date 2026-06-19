Driver killed in Vermilion Parish crash

Vermilion Parish, La. — Louisiana State Police Troop I is investigating a fatal crash in Kaplan.

On June 18, 2026, shortly after 4:30 p.m., police responded to a single-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 13 near Kristin Road. The crash claimed the life of 59-year-old David Abshire of Rayne.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2013 GMC Sierra, driven by Abshire, was traveling north on Louisiana Highway 13. For reasons still under investigation, the GMC failed to negotiate a left-hand curve, entered a ditch, and struck a culvert, according to a spokesperson for Troop I.

Abshire, who was unrestrained, was ejected from the vehicle and died on scene. Impairment is unknown at this time; however, a routine toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis.