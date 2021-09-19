Watch
News

Actions

Drive-by shooting in Opelousas Saturday night

items.[0].image.alt
KATC Photo
Opelousas Police.PNG
Posted at 10:11 PM, Sep 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-18 23:13:43-04

Opelousas Police confirmed before 10 P.M. that a drive-by shooting took place on Sapphire Street Saturday night.

Five people were injured: one serious and four non-life threatening injuries.

Police say it is an ongoing investigation and more details are to come.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.