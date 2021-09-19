Drive-by shooting in Opelousas Saturday night

Opelousas Police confirmed before 10 P.M. that a drive-by shooting took place on Sapphire Street Saturday night.

Five people were injured: one serious and four non-life threatening injuries.

Police say it is an ongoing investigation and more details are to come.

