Drive-by shooting in Opelousas Saturday night

Opelousas Police confirmed before 10 P.M. that a drive-by shooting took place on Sapphire Street Saturday night.
Five people were injured: one serious and four non-life threatening injuries.
Police say it is an ongoing investigation and more details are to come.
