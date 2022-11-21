Drier into midweek; soaking rains likely for Thanksgiving

Drier weather should return to Acadiana through Wednesday, but our next weather-maker looks to arrive Thursday, bringing rainy weather conditions into Friday along with another good soaking possible.

In the near term, periods of light rain will gradually give way to spotty showers and or drizzle overnight as an upper level disturbance weakens overhead leaving us with rain chances initially near 60% but dropping to 10% toward daybreak.

Plenty of lingering clouds, perhaps a few light inconsequential sprinkles are possible for Acadiana Tuesday morning, but some intervals of sun are expected to return by the afternoon.

After a chilly morning start in the mid-40s, high temperatures Tuesday will get back into the low-mid 60s Tuesday

Skies should clear and become fair Tuesday evening into Wednesday with temperatures holding in the 40s Tuesday night into Wednesday morning but rising into the relatively balmy mid-70s given the expected sun Wednesday afternoon.

Acadiana's next weather-maker, currently located near Alaska, will head for the Rockies mid-week and eventually spawn an area of low pressure in Texas early Thursday that will advance toward Louisiana and Acadiana Thursday afternoon bringing with it a high likelihood of rain.

Acadiana could get a good soaking Thursday and perhaps lasting into Friday with latest long range models suggesting near 1-3" for Acadiana with even higher amounts possible nearby to our north.

There may be some embedded thunderstorms with the weather system Thursday, but at this time any severe storm threat looks to be quite minimal.

The upper system guiding our rainy pattern won't depart until Saturday leaving the possibility of more rain shower activity through Friday.

Drier conditions should return this weekend with partly cloudy skies Saturday improving to mostly sunny skies Sunday.

After a chilly couple of weeks for Acadiana, temperature trends in the 10 Day forecast and as we head into December appear to be not as cold and more seasonable for the time of the year.

