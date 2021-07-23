Drier, but hotter forecast this weekend

We've arrived at the weekend and when it comes to the forecast it's a good news, bad news situation.

Good News: It'll stay dry.

Bad News: It's really heating up.

The summer has been pretty mild so far with regard to temperatures, of course this is related to the amount of rain we've had so while it's been very wet it, it hasn't been too hot.

It looks like that is changing this weekend with high pressure dominating the forecast and keeping a limit on the number of showers we can expect.

Heat index values over the next couple of days will make it into the 105-110 range so make sure that you are drinking plenty of water and taking it easy in the heat.

A little more moisture will be on the way by Sunday which is when rain chances will increase a little more, and for most of next week the rain will be scattered.

