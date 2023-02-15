Dreary weather continues for another few days

Acadiana remains in the middle of a very grey stretch of weather on Wednesday, with little to no sunshine expected until Friday.

A few spotty showers will be moving through on and off through the day, with most of the rain staying fairly light and misty.

Temperatures, despite the dreary conditions, will sit in the mid to upper 70s and will be reinforced by steady winds coming in from the south.

A few storms will begin to pop up late Wednesday night, and continue on into Thursday when we could see some stronger storms moving through the area.

The Storm Prediction Center has identified our area as having a Marginal Risk for severe weather, which means a couple of strong storms will be possible but will stay isolated.

Most of Acadiana is going to be around the quarter to a half inch range, but there will be some hotspots that will get as high as an inch or two.

Once that front passes through the temperatures will take a sharp drop down with highs on Friday barely getting into the low 50s and frosty conditions returning on Saturday.

