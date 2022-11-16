Dreary, chilly pattern persists; light freeze possible Thursday night

LOWS TONIGHT: UPPER 30s/LOWER 40s

HIGHS THURSDAY: LOW-MID 50s

DISCUSSION

Mostly cloudy and chilly conditions have dominated once again in Acadiana.

And the colder than normal pattern is not looking to go anywhere anytime soon, so keep the jackets and coats handy!

Next couple of days Temperatures

Lows tonight will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

We might see some patchy frost across northern parishes of Acadiana (cover plants to be safe).

Thursday will feature mostly cloudy skies and chilly afternoon highs only in the low-mid 50s.

A few sprinkles or very light showers could be possible, especially across the coastal parishes, but honestly nothing that would amount to much of anything (10%).

The first light freeze of the fall season for the hub city likely will occur Thursday night going into Friday morning.

Friday morning Light freeze

With temperatures near freezing in Lafayette, you count on it to be even colder for outlying areas, especially to the north.

You'll want to protect pets and cover the outdoor plants, but the pipes should be okay this go around.

Looks like we'll see a little more sun to round out the week Friday.

However, it'll stay quite cool as highs continue to push the mid-50s.

Scattered showers look to make a return on Saturday.

We're holding rain chances at 40-50% for now.

Saturday Euro model

Be sure to check back in for the latest 10-day forecast.

Have a good one and stay warm!

