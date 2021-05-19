Downtown Alive to host final Spring 2021 virtual performance Friday

The final Downtown Alive performance for Spring 2021 is set for Friday, May 21 in Lafayette.

The third virtual concert of the series will feature Grammy-nominated artists Eric Adcock & Michael Juan Nunez.

Downtown Lafayette Unlimited Eric Adcock & Michael Juan Nunez

Previous concerts on May 19 and April 16 featured Cupid and the Grammy-nominated group Sweet Cecilia.

Friday's performance will take place at 6:00 pm and be streamed from Dwyer's Cafe.

Those hoping to catch the performance can do so on the DTA Facebook page and at watch parties at The Grouse Room and Legend's of Lafayette Downtown.

