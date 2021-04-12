DOTD to hold I-49 Lafayette Connector neighborhood meetings

Two rounds of virtual meetings will take place for residents living in neighborhoods bordering the I-49 Connector route in Lafayette.

Meetings will be held on several dates in April to discuss design features of the elevated interstate.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and Lafayette Connector Partners will host the meetings.

Dates for the second round of meetings will be announced at a later date and focus on enhancements along the Evangeline Thruway.

Residents in neighborhoods along the corridor are encouraged to join the meetings to provide input on the possible uses for space under the new structure.

Due to social distancing constraints, organizers say that in-person capacity is limited. If capacity limits are exceeded, residents have the opportunity to attend virtually.

Residents and those who prefer to attend virtually will be emailed a meeting link prior to the meeting date.

All attendees are required to sign up for meetings by visiting https://lafayetteconnector.com/neighborhood-meeting-sign-up/ and provide an email and physical address.

Residents requiring special assistance to attend, either in person or virtually, should contact Jennifer Bullock at 337-233-1515 or email communications@lafayetteconnector.com.

The meetings are intended for residents who live along the proposed corridor. A summer workshop will be open to the public to discuss the same topics.

For more information on the I-49 Lafayette Connector project, visit www.lafayetteconnector.com.

To submit an official comment, email comment@lafayetteconnector.com.

MEETING DATES AND TIMES:

Laplace/Fightingville/Townfolk

Tue., 4/13/21 | 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM | Fightingville Fresh Farmer’s Market

Sat., 4/17/21 | 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM Fightingville Fresh Farmer’s Market

McComb-Veazey

Tue., 4/13/21 | 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM | Lafayette Public Library (Main Branch)

Wed., 4/14/21 | 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM | Lafayette Public Library (Main Branch)

Sterling Grove

Tue., 4/13/21 | 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM | Lafayette Public Library (Main Branch)

Wed., 4/14/21 | 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM | Lafayette Public Library (Main Branch)

Kaliste Saloom

Thu., 4/15/21 | 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM | Vermilionville

Thu., 4/15/21 | 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM | Vermilionville

Freetown-Port Rico

Tue., 4/20/21 | 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM | Rosa Parks Transportation Center

Wed., 4/21/21 | 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM | Rosa Parks Transportation Center

Willow Street

Sat., 4/24/21 | 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM | Destiny of Faith Church

------------------------------------------------------------

