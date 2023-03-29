DOTD announces closures for Phase Two of I-10 overpass emergency repair

As part of Phase Two to replace the I-10 eastbound overpass over Interstate 49, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced the following lane and road closures, as well as detours, related to the work.

DOTD announces the following closures to allow crews to conduct work related to the I-10 emergency repair.

Wednesday, March 29 : Interstate 49 northbound will be closed at the I-10 overpass from 8 p.m. - 5 a.m.

Thursday, March 30 : Interstate 10 eastbound and I-49 northbound will be closed at the interchange from 8 p.m. - 5 a.m.

During this time, the following closures will remain in place.

Interstate 10 eastbound overpass auxiliary lane (deceleration/acceleration lane)

I-49 northbound exit ramp from I-10 (Exit 103B)

I-10 eastbound on-ramp from I-49 (Exit 1A)

Detours for all closures include the following:

I-49 Northbound – Take the I-10 EB exit for Baton Rouge (Exit 1A). Once on I-10 EB, take the exit for Louisiana Avenue (Exit 104). Take a left at the stop sign and go under the overpass. Take the ramp to get on I-10 WB. Once on I-10 WB you can take the exit for Opelousas (Exit 103B) to access I-49 NB.

I-10 Eastbound – If traveling on I-10 EB, take the exit for Morgan City (Exit 103A) and merge onto the Evangeline Thruway. Take a left at the Willow Street intersection to gain access to the NB Evangeline Thruway. Take the I-10 EB exit for Baton Rouge (Exit 1A).

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution, and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

DOTD has the following resources in place to assist motorists.

