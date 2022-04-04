Donate Life flag to be raised Monday at St. Julien Park

April is National Donate Life Month - encouraging Americans to register as organ, eye and tissue donors.

On Monday, the City of Broussard and the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency will honor organ donors and their families with a flag raising at St. Julien Park.

The flag raising ceremony begins at 10:30 am on April 4.

LOPA says every April they focus on providing awareness to Louisiana residents on registering as organ, eye and tissue donors when they get their driver's license.

One donor, according to LOPA, can save up to eight lives.

In Louisiana, the agency says there are almost 2,000 people waiting for their second chance at life.

"Organ donation is the one good thing that comes out of the most horrible tragedy they've ever experienced," said LOPA Community Educator Suzanne Morton.

LOPA representatives and Broussard Mayor Ray Bourque will speak at Monday's flag raising.

The Donate Life flag will be presented by the Honor Guard and blessed before it is raised.

"We are honored to partner with LOPA again this year in remembering and paying tribute to all LOPA heroes and their families," says Mayor Ray Bourque. "April is National Donate Life Month, and we are proud that St. Julien Park is providing the backdrop for these families to celebrate and honor their loved ones."

