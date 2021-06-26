Dog daycare, two other tenants to move into former Pier 1 Imports on Johnston

Three businesses are set to open in the former Pier 1 Imports location at 5530 Johnston Street, according to Developing Lafayette.

A dog daycare, spa, and boarding franchise called Dogtopia, along with two other separate tenants, Miracle Ear and AnyLabTest, will move into the space.

Hearing aid company Miracle Ear has more than 1,500 franchised and corporately-owned retail centers across the U.S. AnyLabTest offers lab testing services and specimen collection services in its more than 180 testing locations nationwide.

Renovations are currently taking place, to be followed by each tenant's construction. Developing Lafayette estimates it will be 3-4 months before any of the businesses open their doors.

Read more from Developing Lafayette here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel