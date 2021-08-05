Diocese of Lafayette follows governor's mask mandate

Masks will be required in all Catholic schools in the Diocese of Lafayette as the fall semester begins.

Governor John Bel Edwards announced Monday that the mask mandate would stay in place until at least September 1, but may be extended if necessary.

Bishop Douglas Deshotel said, "The Diocese is acutely aware of, and respectful of, the differences of opinion voiced by individuals and political leaders relating to the use of masks/face-coverings and corresponding government mandates. The impetus behind this policy is safety and health and we are hopeful that all parents and students will comply regardless of their personal opinions and philosophies."

Parents and students are reminded that diocesan schools are private institutions that have the right to establish policies relating to the safety of their students, faculty, staff and administrators, they say.

