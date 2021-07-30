Developing: I-10 West to Lake Charles, traffic stopped

Around 5 P.M. on Friday, reports were made that there is an air-med on I-10 West around mile marker 37 in Calcasieu Parish.
Trooper Derek Sengal with Troop D updated KATC that the accident has been reported as a fatal crash.
KATC will update as more information becomes available.
