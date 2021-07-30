Watch
Developing: I-10 West to Lake Charles, traffic stopped

KATC caller
Posted at 5:16 PM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 18:28:18-04

Around 5 P.M. on Friday, reports were made that there is an air-med on I-10 West around mile marker 37 in Calcasieu Parish.

Trooper Derek Sengal with Troop D updated KATC that the accident has been reported as a fatal crash.

KATC will update as more information becomes available.

