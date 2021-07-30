Developing: I-10 West to Lake Charles, traffic stopped

Around 5 P.M. on Friday, reports were made that there is an air-med on I-10 West around mile marker 37 in Calcasieu Parish.

Trooper Derek Sengal with Troop D updated KATC that the accident has been reported as a fatal crash.

KATC will update as more information becomes available.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel