Despite a stormy start pleasant weather on the way for the evening

Showers and storms have been moving through Acadiana early Thursday morning, and wet weather will likely persist on and off through the morning commute.

The good news is that the rain won't last all day, however, and by lunch we'll be in the clear as clouds start to break for the afternoon.

Temperatures will still be able to get into the low 80s with the sun emerging, and by the time Festival gets going for night two the showers will be a distant memory.

Plenty of folks are expected to head downtown Thursday night for Festival and despite the wet start the weather in the evening will be great, with a nice steady cool down once the sun sets.

Daniel Phillips

Friday is going to be the nicest day of the week, a chilly start to the day with morning lows sitting in the upper 50s with the clear skies, but the highs will return to the mid 80s.

Sunshine will last through the day and anyone who is planning on going out to Festival on Friday won't have any issues to worry about at all.

Unfortunately the sunshine won't stick around into the entire weekend, clouds will build up Friday night and a good layer of clouds will be with us on Saturday.

Spotty, light showers will pop up through the day on Saturday but it doesn't look like heavy downpours will be much of an issue.

Still it wouldn't be a bad idea to throw in a rain jacket while you're packing your bags on Saturday, and keep in mind you may need to find a dry spot or two.

The clouds will clear out through the day on Sunday which is going to lead to a spectacular wrap up to Festival.

