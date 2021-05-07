Deputies seeking to identify two suspects in business theft

St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Deputies are seeking the public's help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection with a recent business theft.

The theft occurred at a local business on April 8, 2021, according to a spokesperson. He says two men entered the store, gathered some tools, and left the store. They were able to load a few expensive tools into their vehicle before driving away, he adds.

Deputies say as the suspects drove out of the parking lot, they almost crashed into another driver, who was able to take pictures of the suspects' vehicle.

The two men had forgotten to secure the vehicle's trunk, deputies say, and the stolen merchandise was falling out of the vehicle onto Highway 90 as they drove.

Investigators say it's possible the two suspects are connected to another theft at the same business that happened a few days before.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office

The first photo below shows a vehicle with a temporary tag that deputies say may be from the first incident. The second photos are from the incident on April 8.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office

St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information on the identity of the two suspects or with any information on the incident is asked to send their tip to the sheriff's office on Facebook or on their website at stmaryso.com.

