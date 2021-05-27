Deputies arrest two in connection with Vermilion Parish burglaries

Two people have been arrested following a week-long investigation by the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office into several vehicle burglaries in the parish.

According to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded on the morning of May 15, to several vehicle burglaries in multiple locations across the parish.

Stolen during these burglaries was a 2013 Ford F-250 Platinum Edition.

Following their investigation, detectives were able to identify 20-year-old Coreiana Jazznay Jones as one of the five individuals allegedly involved in the thefts.

An arrest warrant was obtained for nine counts of Principal to Simple Burglary and one count of Principal to Theft of a Motor Vehicle.

During the execution of the arrest warrant at a home in Lafayette, Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives, along with members of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. team, identified a second suspect allegedly involved in the vehicle burglaries and theft.

Deputies say 19-year-old Kentrell J. Laday was arrested on a Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant for Simple Burglary of a vehicle.

A search of the home was conducted and deputies say six firearms, large and small caliber ammunition along with high round magazines, a large amount of high-grade marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were located.

Two of those firearms, they say, were confirmed stolen and one was identified as illegally modified.

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office applied for and was granted an arrest warrant on Laday for nine counts of Simple Burglary of a Vehicle and one count of Theft of a Motor Vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are likely.

