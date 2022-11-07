Dense fog to start the week, along with a warm stretch of days

The fog has been laying in thick Monday morning, which is going to be our biggest issue in the forecast.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued until 9:00 a.m. so please take it slow during the morning commute.

Once the sun comes through, however, it'll burn the fog up by mid-morning and the remainder of the day should be sunny.

Temperatures will be unseasonably warm with the high sitting in the mid to upper 80s, and heat index running a little higher.

There's not much change for the first half of the week either, with highs remaining high along with plenty of moisture.

Some dry air gets into the area on Wednesday so temperatures should improve and cool down by the end of the week.

