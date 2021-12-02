Dense fog through Thursday's commute

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect across Acadiana through 9:00 a.m. Thursday morning with fog already laying on thick.

Take it slow if you'll be on the roads early as visibility has averaged between a quarter and half mile, and will stay thick into mid-morning.

Once the fog burns off we'll get partly sunny skies through the rest of the afternoon, and temperatures will bounce up into the upper 70s.

This will be the last day before the clouds start to move in for the end of the week and the weekend, ushering in the start of an unsettled pattern.

These clouds will linger through the rest of the weekend and will culminate in a round of showers that look to arrive early Monday morning.

A front will be stalling on Monday and will keep showers and clouds in place through a majority of the week.

It is important to keep in mind that when fronts behave this way it can make it incredibly difficult to forecast, so much relies on the exact placement of the front.

So be prepared for changes to the extended forecast.

