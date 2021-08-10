2021 Delcambre Shrimp Festival canceled

DELCAMBRE, La. — The 2021 Delcambre Shrimp Festival has been canceled.

Festival organizers made the decision Sunday night following a meeting.

The five-day festival was scheduled to start on August 18, 2021.

The Board of Directors say they "will be back bigger and better than ever in 2022."

The Board of Directors issued the following letter about the cancellation:

Yet again we find ourselves facing the hardships COVID-19 has imposed on everyone. It is with a very heavy heart that I write this letter, but after careful consideration and deliberation, we the board of the Delcambre Shrimp Festival felt that it was in the best interest to cancel this year’s festival. We as a board could not see ourselves putting the well-being of our valued volunteers, community members, and annual festival patrons in harms way in the wake of the COVID-19 uptick not only in our community but our state as well.

Each year we pride ourselves with putting on one of the best festivals Louisiana has to offer. We as a board realized that there was no possible way, we could have given you a festival that would have been to our standards, which as many of you know are very high standards. This was not an easy decision especially after all the hard work that has already gone into the planning of this year’s festival.

To our sponsors we thank each one of you for your continued support and hope that you will continue to support us in the future. To our residents and neighboring communities that patronize our festival, as well as our visiting friends we are sorry, but it is out of concern for each an everyone of you that we have come to this difficult decision again this year.

We have an obligation to give back to our community which the platform upon which our festival was founded. Trust me when I say this is not the end, we will be back bigger and better than ever in 2022. So, until then everyone please stay safe.

Board of Directors

Delcambre Shrimp Festival

