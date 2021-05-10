Deadline Monday to apply for Federal Disaster Assistance due to winter storm

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is reminding Louisiana residents that Monday, May 10 is the final day to register for federal disaster assistance for February winter storms.

Registration is available for homeowners, renters or businesses who sustained property damage or loss during the storms. Registration is also available to those who had to relocate to a hotel because their utilities failed, and insurance didn’t cover their hotel stay.

Survivors who received a determination letter saying their application was ineligible can speak with FEMA specialists to learn about the appeals process, discuss documentation requirements and get assistance with writing an appeal letter.

Contact FEMA:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-FEMA (3362) TTY 800-462-7585.

Residents can update their contact information or insurance settlement by using the contact information above.

There are other FEMA programs that are not as visible to individual survivors.

Specialists with FEMA Individual Assistance support communities as Voluntary Agency Liaisons (VALs) and FEMA’s Community Education and Outreach (CEO) specialists offer free webinars to help those affected by the recent winter storm and hurricanes with their recovery.

FEMA CEO specialists are standing by Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. to talk to residents about repairing/rebuilding safer and stronger. They can be reached at 833-336-2487.

Those interested can also find recovery information: https://fema.connectsolutions.com/lamit/ or https://fema.connectsolutions.com/la-es-mit/ for Spanish.

For the latest information on the winter storm, visit Louisiana Severe Winter Storms (DR-4590-LA).

