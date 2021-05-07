Deadline is midnight for chance to win every prize in St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Now is the best time to get your ticket in this year’s St. Jude Dream Home giveaway. Why? Because you will be entered in the drawing for every prize including:



a Buick Encore GX (donated by Courtesy Buick/GMC and Dream Day Foundation)

a $2,500 American Express gift card (courtesy of The UPS Store)

a $10,000 VISA gift card (from Assurance Financial)

and of course this year's beautiful home!

Call 1-800-724-1918 to get your ticket or you can buy online by clicking here.

This year’s 3,250 sq ft. home, built by the McLain Companies, is valued at approx. $625,000. It's located at 203 Shadow Bend in Broussard.

Less than half of the pool of tickets is left so get yours today while they’re still available.

With the purchase of your ticket you will also help the children of St. Jude in their battle against cancer. All proceeds go directly to St. Jude.

Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to 80% since it opened more than 50 years ago.

