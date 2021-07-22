Crowley Police: suspect arrested Tuesday for attempted second degree murder

Crowley Police report on Tuesday, May 11, a suspect by the name of Christian Thomas, threatened a subject, he knew, with a firearm.

When the subject returned to the residence on W 12th Street to ask Thomas why he had threatened him, Thomas began firing rounds into the subject's vehicle, striking the vehicle four times.

The victim driving the vehicle, sped away, and escaped after being struck by the gunfire, they say.

The incident involved an ongoing dispute that was not gang related, according to the press release.

The suspect Christian Thomas was arrested on a warrant for one count of attempted second degree murder.

